“Of the 70 new cases, 14 are children below 18 years of age who have tested positive for COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said. The department has urged residents to inform officials about any suspected case or symptoms of the virus to any person on the dedicated helpline no- 1800492211 or through email cmogbnr@gmail.com" \ ncmogbnr@gmail.com for proper and timely treatment. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,902 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19 while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

