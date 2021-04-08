Uttar Pradesh today reported 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404 and 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, a senor official said.

"The state reported 8,490 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 9,003, the number of active cases are 39,338. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 6,06,063," Additional Chief Secretary, Heath, Amit Mohan Prasad told mediapersons.

Among 39,338 active cases, 22,904 are in home isolation, 770 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment at government hospitals free of cost, he said.

Among the fresh cases, 50 per cent cases are from four districts -- Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur, he said

He said the state has so far tested over 3.61 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 2 lakh on Wednesday.

Over 78 lakh people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state till now including over 66 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who were administered both the doses, Prasad said.

Night curfew in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, districts:

Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16, an official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.Night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur from 10 pm to 6 am and will remain in place till April 30, Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said in a statement.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi, according to official orders issued on Thursday.

The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night, but the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted, the orders issued by the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar stated.

