Covid-19: Uttarakhand CM discharged from AIIMS, to remain in home isolation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was discharged on Saturday from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 since December 28.

The chief minister will remain in home isolation in Delhi for some time, his physician N S Bisht said.

Rawat is fine and has been discharged from AIIMS as all his tests reports are normal, Bisht said.

As per his physician Dr NS Bisht, Rawat was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS from Uttarakhand's Doon Hospital on December 28. Bisht had earlier said that the Chief Minister was shifted to AIIMS for further examination and testing after the infection was detected in his chest.

Rawat had tested positive for novel coronavirus on 18 December. "Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive," he had written on Twitter. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

The Uttarakhand CM had earlier mentioned that he didn't have any symptoms. "My health is fine," he wrote, adding, "Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation."

Rawat had asked all who came in contact with him recently, to get checked. "I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he stated.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,515 on Friday with six more fatalities, while 361 new cases pushed the infection tally to 91,281, a health bulletin issued here said.

Dehradun district reported the highest 124 cases, followed by Nainital with 87 cases, Haridwar 32, Udham Singh Nagar 26, Pauri 18, Uttarkashi 17, Champawat 17, Pithoragarh 16 Almora 10, Rudraprayag eight, Bageshwar three, Tehri two and Chamoli one, it said.





