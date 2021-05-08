In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced summer vacations in all government, non-government, private and day boarding schools till June 30, news agency ANI reported.

During this period, if a private school wants to conduct online classes, it can do so as per its convenience, the government announced.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat instructed that necessary arrangements should be made to escalate the COVID19 vaccination process, as soon as vaccines arrive in state for 18-45 year age group. The first batch will reach Uttarakhand today.

The chief minister's office said, CM has instructed district officials that strict action should be taken if number of people involved exceeds prescribed limit in various ceremonies and events. Special focus to be on containment zones. Help from retired army personnel should also be taken.





Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said that Uttarakhand government is mulling some 'major decision' to curb the transmission.

"Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May," said Uniyal.

The statement comes a day after the state witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 fresh cases and 151 more fatalities.

The state government had earlier extended curfew in the three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar till 10 May. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April.

The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose a curfew till 5 am on 10 May, if required.

