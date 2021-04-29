In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state, the Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year, news agency ANI reported. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja, said Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of #COVID19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat



Preparations are underway for the opening of the portals of Badrinath Dham. The temple will open on Brahmamuhurt at 4.15 am on May 18. The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district will be opened for pilgrims on May 17.

Meanwhile, Nainital High Court has ordered the Uttarakhand government to conduct 30,000-50,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar.

The high court also directed the state government to increase home isolation tests.

Claiming that the state has a shortage of doctors, the court suggested seeking help from the 2,500 registered dentists.

According to the union health ministry, Uttarakhand has 45,383 active COVID-19 cases. 2,417 COVID-19 infected patients have succumbed to the deadly virus till now.

