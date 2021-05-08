The Uttarakhand government on Saturday revised the cost for RT-PCR testing for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. As per the orders, ₹400 will be charged when a sample is taken at a government hospital, while the same would cost ₹700 if the sample is sent by private hospitals to private labs. For home collection of samples, the charges will be ₹900.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat asked officials to focus on stopping deaths due to COVID-19 and speed up the process of vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group.

Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state via video conference, Rawat asked the officials to go for a decentralised system for the distribution of medical kits among all COVID-19 patients.

He asked the District Magistrates to take stern action in case of more than 25 people gathering at one place for social functions like marriages.

The chief minister also suggested that help from retired army personnel can also be taken in the fight against the pandemic.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said that Uttarakhand government is mulling some 'major decision' to curb the transmission.

"Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May," said Uniyal.

The statement comes a day after the state witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 fresh cases and 151 more fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

