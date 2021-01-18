COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second day of the inoculation drive in Telangana saw 13,666 health workers out of the targetted 16,750 being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said 335 vaccination "sessions" were conducted on Monday in all 33 districts for the staff and they were given the shots. He said 15 AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) were reported on Monday and that all of them are stable.

Doctors on AEFI special duty examined her and found all health parameters normal. The woman was stable and all necessary investigations would be conducted with her condition being monitored closely, Rao said. Meanwhile, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway said in a release that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to its frontline medical staff at the Central Railway Hospital at Lallaguda in the city on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine was successfully rolled out in Telangana on Saturday with about 4,000 healthcare personnel receiving the first dose.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker