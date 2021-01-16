Covid-19 vaccination: 52 cases of adverse effects reported in Delhi on Day 1

A total of 52 cases (51 minor and 1 severe) of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among frontline workers who were vaccinated on in Delhi on the first day of the Covid-19 inoculation drive on Saturday, PTI reported quoting officials figures.

"A few AEFI cases were reported but most were minor and the persons were normalised during the observation period. Only one severe AEFI case was reported in South Delhi," said a top government official.

AIIMS authorities said that a security guard who was given the vaccine at the hospital developed an allergic reaction. "He is kept under observation of doctors at the hospital."

Eleven cases of "minor" AEFI were reported from south and southwest districts, showed official data.

The "minor" AEFI cases were reported from all districts except northeast and Shahdara districts, officials said.

Administration of coronavirus vaccine started in Delhi at 81 centres across the city on Saturday. Each Centre was targeted to administer vaccines to 100 people (health workers).

Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, figures showed.

Northwest and west Delhi districts had the highest target of 1,100 vaccinations each where 706 and 487 people, respectively, were vaccinated.

In northeast Delhi, there were two vaccination centres and a total of 77 people were vaccinated against the target of 200 people, official figures showed.

What is AEFI?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine is known as AEFI.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via