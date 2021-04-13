India has so far administered 10,85,33,085 Covid-19 vaccine doses through 16,08,448 sessions so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday

Among the total include 90,33,621 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 1,00,78,589 frontlines (FLWs) who have taken their first dose. The second dose has been administered to 55,58,103 HCWs and 49,19,212 FLWs.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

In the priority group of those above the age of 60, a total of 4,17,12,654 people have taken their first have taken their first dose and 22,53,077 have taken the second dose as well.

Among people above 45 years of age, the first dose has been given to 3,42,18,175 people and second dose to 7,59,654 people.

The health ministry has stated that eight states account for 60.16% of the total doses administered so far in the country. "Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours," it added.

As on day-87 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of the total, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for the first dose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received second dose.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day," it said.

Cases in India

India's daily new infections continue to rise as 1,61,736 fresh Covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown an upsurge in the same duration and account for 80.80% of the new cases.

Among these, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

The health ministry said that the sixteen states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698, comprising 9.24% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 68.85% of India's active tally. Out of these Maharashtra alone has 44.78% of the total active caseload of the country.

With 97,168 new recoveries in last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 today. The national recovery rate is 89.51%.

As per health ministry data, 879 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 88.05% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258) followed by Chhattisgarh with 132 daily deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Assam, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.