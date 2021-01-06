Covid-19 vaccination: Ahead of launch, govt warns against fake Co-WIN apps

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked people not to download or register on the fraudulent apps named Co-WIN, "created by unscrupulous elements", which have been made available on the app store.

"Some apps named 'Co-WIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," the Union Health ministry tweeted.

Short for ‘Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network’ application, the Co-WIN app will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive which is soon to be rolled out in the country.

The app is almost in its final stages of implementation and hasn't gone live on Google play store or any other app store.

Meanwhile, states and UTs have collected data of healthcare and frontline workers who would be administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine on first priority and the data is being uploaded on the Co-WIN software, the ministry said.

The health ministry had earlier at a press conference stated: “Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine."

"There will be five modules in Co-WIN app -- Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module," it added.

The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions, it said. Through this module, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.

The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

The vaccination module will verify the beneficiary's details and update vaccination status.

The beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries. It will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets immunised, the health ministry said.

The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

The app will also send real-time data of the temperature of the cold-storages to the main server, it said.

How to spot the fake app?

According to experts, the users are suggested to go on the related website as these websites often have the links to download the app. The Indian government is already offering a web-based platform -- https://www.cowin.gov.in/login -- wherein users can register to get the vaccine. This platform would also have links to the Co-WIN app when it is made available by the government.

