OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at Andaman and Nicobar command
The first phase of the vaccination drive commenced for Health Care Workers (HCWs) of the Tri-Services Command at INHS Dhanvantari
The first phase of the vaccination drive commenced for Health Care Workers (HCWs) of the Tri-Services Command at INHS Dhanvantari

Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at Andaman and Nicobar command

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 10:26 PM IST PTI

A senior health officer and 36 other health workers were vaccinated as per protocol and with all precautionary measures at the Indian naval hospital ship Dhanvantari

Health workers were the first recipients of Covid-19 vaccine jabs as the inoculation drive kicked off at the Andaman and Nicobar command on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

A senior health officer and 36 other health workers were vaccinated as per protocol and with all precautionary measures at the Indian naval hospital ship Dhanvantari that comes under the tri-services command, the ministry said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Joe Biden

Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems

4 min read . 11:26 PM IST
President Donald Trump

Donald Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day in office

5 min read . 11:25 PM IST
An elderly couple arrive to attend a Covid-19 vaccination centre

Britain reports record 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST
Some farm unions protesting against the agricultural laws said its members will not appear before the SC-appointed committee

SC panel draws roadmap for talks with farmers tomorrow

2 min read . 11:02 PM IST

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

"All front line workers (FLWs) of the command will be vaccinated subsequently in a phased manner. A total of 370 doses of the vaccine for the first phase have been received from the Directorate of Health Services, Andaman and Nicobar Administration," it stated.

The vaccination drive was inaugurated by Lt Gen Manoj Pande, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar command, it noted.

"In the following few days, the remaining doses will be administered to other health workers, including those in the outlying units in the northern and southern group of islands in a phased manner," the ministry mentioned.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout