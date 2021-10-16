Covid-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 15,981 new infections reported in a day, according to official data on Saturday. That's 4% of the peak - the highest daily average reported on May 9 this year.
The minister said while it takes 5-10 years to test and develop vaccines, India has researched and developed an in-house vaccine, and to add to the complex manufacturing, the humongous logistics involving setting up cold chains, airport transfers, delivery to states, local storage and last-mile connectivity were set up in no time.
Further, Puri said vaccination has now become a people's movement despite the negative narrative and falsehood spread by some in the country.
"It is not the government which is the enemy, it is the virus which is the enemy," he said referring to the narrative opposition parties tried to build around the vaccination drive in the country.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!