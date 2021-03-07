OPEN APP
With the second leg of the budget session of Parliament set to begin on March 8 with all Covid-19 protocols in place, a vaccination centre for MPs has been set up inside the parliament complex.

"For the welfare of Members of Parliament, a COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Parliament House Medical Centre from Tuesday, March 9," a Lok Sabha bulletin said.

It said that vaccination is voluntary.

The vaccine will be administered on all working days by trained health care workers.

Family members of the MPs too will get vaccines.

"Two vaccination centres have also been set up for the family members of MPs, one at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and the other at CGHS Dispensary South Avenue. Members can undertake vaccination in their respective constituency also," the bulletin said.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

In accordance with the prioritization guidelines by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGAVAC), Members of Parliament above 60 years of age are eligible to get vaccinated in the current phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

Persons aged above 45 years, who have comorbidities, are also eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to parliamentary data, 36 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs and 62 per cent of Rajya Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

To avail of vaccination, online registration is required. However, for the convenience of Members of Parliament, a data entry operator will be available for spot online registration at the registration counter of the medical centre.

Government sources told ANI that the scheduled time of vaccination is from 10 am to 5 pm on working days but pre-online registration or registration by data operator at the vaccination centre is required.

