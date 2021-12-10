The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 132 crore (131,90,73,072). Over 68 lakh (68,63,955) vaccine doses administered till 7 pm today.

This comes in the wake of the global alarm over the new strain. India has reported a total of 25 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 but none of the patients have reported severe symptoms, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday.

The Joint Secretary also added that the symptoms in all detected cases are "mild" and account for 0.04 per cent of the total variants detected.

While addressing a health briefing, Agarwal said, "Overall 25 Omicron cases in the country so far. All detected cases have mild symptoms. Less than 0.04 per cent of total variants detected."

Pressing on the need to strictly follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Agarwal said, "World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted that the public health measures should be abided by on a continual, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed...Laxity in public health measures is leading to a surge in cases in Europe."

Further, he said that only two countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24, which has now risen to 59 countries.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day President Ram Nath Kovind said India has been able to save millions of lives by adopting a policy of free and universal availability of Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing a Human Rights Day event organised by the National Human Rights Commission, Kovind said the humanity is grappling with the worst pandemic in history.

"While the pandemic is not yet over, and the virus seems to be one step ahead of humankind, the world has so far responded to it by placing our trust in science and in global partnership," he said.

He said that though the pandemic affects the humanity universally, it is also seen that it has disproportionately devastating impact on the vulnerable sections of society.

"In this context, India, despite the obvious challenges, has been able to save millions of lives by adopting a policy of free and universal availability of vaccine. With the biggest vaccination exercise in history, the government has also been able to provide protection against the virus to nearly a billion people," he added.

He praised doctors, scientists and all other "corona warriors" for their heroic efforts to uphold people's right to life and right to health.

