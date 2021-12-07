India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 129-crore mark (129,46,08,045) on Tuesday, with more than 66 lakh (66,37,528) vaccine doses being administered till 7 PM.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, Health Ministry said in a statement.

Of the total vaccination coverage so far, 80,47,68,300 received the first dose, whereas 48,98,39,745 have been fully vaccinated.

Among the 66.37 lakh doses administered today, 19,58,724 were first doses, while 46,78,804 were second doses

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry further said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

