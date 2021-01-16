Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of the country.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai and Dr Padmaja Saraf were among the first beneficiaries to receive the vaccine shots in Mumbai and at Jalna civil hospital, respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.

At JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a doctor didn't take the vaccine dose as had developed some allergy in his eyes on Saturday, which is not related to inoculation, doctors said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via