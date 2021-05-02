OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Vaccination drive for 18-44 age group begins at 200 centres in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group began at about 200 centres in the state on Sunday.

He said vaccination is free at all government hospitals in the state.

"The vaccination has been started at about 200 centres across the state," Vij said in an official statement.

The health minister said about 1.1 crore people of the state fall between the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Registration for the phase 3 vaccination drive had started from April 28.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Health Rajeev Arora said the state had sought 66 lakh vaccine doses, which would be allotted in a phased manner.

