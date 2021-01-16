New Delhi: With India rolling out its covid-19 inoculation drive on Saturday, lakhs of doctors, nurses and frontline workers across the country got covid-19 vaccines on the first day. While a sanitation worker named Manish Kumar became the first recipient of the covid-19 vaccine drive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS and Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Chair, National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) also received vaccination at AIIMS on Saturday.

Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare remained with doctors, nurses and other healthcare and frontline workers at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) thereafter he went to Ganga ram Hospital for revieing the vaccination drive. “3006 session sites across all States and UTs held the exercise simultaneously today with around 100 beneficiaries vaccinated at each of the sites. With a population of 138 crore and a history of Universal Immunization Program which involves targeted vaccination against twelve vaccine preventable diseases, India stands at the cusp of recording history and shows the way to peers across the globe. After Smallpox and Polio, it is the turn of COVID. All the remote, hard to reach areas, urban slums, tribal belts are all covered in today’s exercise," said Harsh Vardhan.

“The preparations that were taken up for this huge exercise. More than one lakh vaccinators were trained; multiple mock exercises were conducted; a pan-India national exercise was also conducted to hammer out the slightest glitches," said Harsh Vardhan adding that Technology was used to bolster performance as the eVIN platform was repurposed to CoWIN (Winning over COVID), SMS sent to all beneficiaries since the last two days (for today’s session) which would be repeated on schedule for their second dose and across all beneficiaries in all sessions".

Several doctors took the vaccine at the NCR regions also across public and private sector hospitals. Dr Amit Sharma from the Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital Kaushambi Ghaziabad said that the waiting clocks have ended and now he can again fearlessly engage in the service of patients. Dr. Meenakshi Sharma got the vaccine enthusiastically and urged that all doctors and medical staff, frontline health care workers should also get the vaccine without fear.

Julie Shaju, Nursing Head at Medeor Hospital, a chain of Multispecialty hospitals located at Delhi NCR said that she is relived and excited to be among the first batch of recipient of vaccine. “I have been serving patients over the last 20 years and have seen lots of life-threatening terminal illnesses but this coronavirus has even shocked us. It was unbearable to see the pain of patients and the emotional trauma of their family members who could not sit next to their ailing dear ones," said Shaju.

The government has urged the country to counter the rumours and myth mongering in relation to administering of covid-19 vaccines to increase the uptake of the vaccines so that the covid-19 pandemic can be controlled. “People should not be misguided by the misinformation campaigns and believe only credible and authentic information. The whole country has been waiting for life to return to normal. People have lost their near and dear ones. These few people who are misleading others into questioning the integrity of the process are being unfair to the sacrifices made by the common people and the future of our society," said the health minister.

Two covid-19 vaccines i.e. Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin are available in India for administration that have received the emergency use authorisation (EUA). Earlier during the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked people stay away from rumours and propaganda as these made-in-India vaccines have been approved for emergency use only after the scientists and experts were fully convinced about their safety and efficacy. Indian vaccine scientists, medical system, Indian process and institutional mechanism in this regard is trusted globally and this trust is earned with a consistent track record. The Prime Minister pointed out that 60% of children world over receive life-saving vaccines which are made-in-India and pass through stringent Indian scientific tests.

The Prime Minister said this trust on Indian vaccine expertise and Indian vaccine scientists is going to be further strengthened by made-in-India Corona vaccine. Indian vaccines are not only much cheaper than the foreign vaccines but they are much easier to administer too. Some of the foreign vaccines, the Prime Minister pointed out, are priced upto ₹5000 per dose and have to be stored in minus 70 degree temperature.

“Whereas, Indian vaccines are based on technology which has been tried and tested for many years in India. With regard to storage to transportation these vaccines are suitable for India conditions and the will help us in securing a decisive victory in our fight against Corona," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that India’s covid-19 vaccination campaign is based on very humane and important principles. Those who need the vaccine the most will get it first. Those who are at the maximum risk of getting infected will be vaccinated first. He said, our doctors, nurses, hospital sanitation workers and para-medical staff will have the first right to get vaccinated. This priority is available to the medical hospitals in both public and private sectors.

After the medical staff, the Prime Minister said, the members of essential services, and those responsible for country’s security and law and order will be vaccinated. Our security forces, police personnel, fire brigade, sanitation workers will be given priority. This number will be nearly 3 crore and Government of India will bear the expense of their vaccination, said the Prime Minister.

