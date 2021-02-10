Covid-19 vaccination drive: Over 68 lakh people inoculated in India so far

The total number of people who have received Covid-19 vaccinations in India reached 68,26,898 on Wednesday, said Union health ministry joint secretary Mandeep Bhandaria. As many as 2,15,113 jabs were administered on Wednesday till 6 pm.

Out of the total, the number of healthcare workers who have been inoculated stands at 56,65,172 and the number of frontline workers are 11,61,726.

India will start distributing the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to beneficiaries from 13 February, the ministry of family and welfare has said. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drive started on 16 January.

Meanwhile, the country saw 11,067 new Covid-19 cases and 13,087 discharges in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,58,371, including 1,41,511 active cases and 1,05,61,608 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,252 with the loss of 94 lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 0,33,24,655 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far. Of these, 7,36,903 were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

India has been recording less than 150 daily Covid-19 deaths for the last 11 days.

The country has granted emergency use authorisation to two Covid-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive.

Over 97%t of 7.75 lakh people surveyed after receiving anti-coronavirus vaccine shots have expressed satisfaction with the immunisation process, the government has said. The government is taking feedback from those vaccinated since 17 January through its mobile app CoWIN.

Through the system, beneficiaries were asked four questions in a personalised message, a day after Covid-19 vaccine was administered to them.

Of the total feedback received, 97.35% expressed satisfaction with the overall process of vaccination and 97.31% confirmed that proper social distancing was maintained at immunisation sites.

