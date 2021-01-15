OPEN APP
The central government prepared a list of people who should not be receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose during the programme (REUTERS)
The central government prepared a list of people who should not be receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose during the programme (REUTERS)

COVID-19 vaccination drive: These people should not get the jab, says govt. Full list

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 08:45 PM IST Edited By Anulekha Ray

  • Nearly three lakh healthcare workers across 3,006 sites in the country will receive COVID-19 jab on Saturday
  • The COVID-19 vaccination is allowed only for 18 years and above

India will start nationwide COVID-19 vaccine drive, starting tomorrow. The healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of incolution drive. The states have received COVID-19 vaccines and necessary guidelines to start the procedure. India granted emergency approval for two coronavirus vaccine — Covishield by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. People will receive two dosage of the vaccine in a gap of 28 days, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier explained.

Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by the ministry of health and family welfare will be used to monitor the vaccination process. The Centre has established a 24x7 helpline number — 1075 — to address the queries related to COVID-19 vaccine drive.

The COVID-19 vaccination is allowed only for 18 years and above.

The central government prepared a list of people who should not be receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose during the programme. Take a look

1) People with a history of anaphylactic or allergic reactions should not be given the jabs

2) Persons with a history of immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccine or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items should avoid vaccination.

3) Pregnant women or who are not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers shouldn't receive the vaccine.

4) Persons with active symptoms of coronvirus infection should not be vaccinated.

5) COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma should not receive the jab

6) Those who are unwell and hospitalised patients due to any illness should not get COVID-19 vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccines should be administered with caution in persons with history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder (clotting factor deficiency, cogulapathy or platelet disorder), the health ministry stated.

Nearly three lakh healthcare workers across 3,006 sites in the country will receive COVID-19 jab on Saturday. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day. In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, health workers, both from government and private institutions, will be vaccinated along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces.

