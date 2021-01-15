India will start nationwide COVID-19 vaccine drive, starting tomorrow. The healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated during the first phase of incolution drive. The states have received COVID-19 vaccines and necessary guidelines to start the procedure. India granted emergency approval for two coronavirus vaccine — Covishield by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. People will receive two dosage of the vaccine in a gap of 28 days, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier explained.