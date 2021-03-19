COVID-19 vaccination drive to be extended in the coming days: Health minister

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended in future. "Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days – all these are based on experts' opinion," Vardhan said during the question hour in Lok Sabha, reported PTI.

On whether the government is aiming at universal immunisation of COVID-19 vaccine, Vardhan said it is not scientifically necessary to administer the vaccine to each and every person in the country. "Not each and every person in the world will be vaccinated. The prioritisation process is a dynamic process," he mentioned.

"The behaviour of the virus is also dynamic. All things are based on scientific facts, scrutiny and vision of the overall scientific and health community," he added.

India earlier granted emergency use authorisation to two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines — Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. India started COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January with healthcare workers and essential service providers. The second phase of nationwide coronavirus vaccination commenced on 1 March. Those who are above 60, are eligible for vaccination in this round. People who are above 45 years age and have co-morbid conditions can also register for COVID-19 vaccine during this phase.

On the side-effects of COVID-19 vaccination, Vardhan mentioned, "India has so far vaccinated 3.5 to 4 crore people.The side effects of the vaccines has been recorded at 0.000432%."

