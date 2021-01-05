Noida: A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the world's biggest vaccination drive will be undertaken in six sites of Uttar Pradesh from today. The state-run GIMS and privately-operated Sharda Hospital are among the six institutes which will have a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The dry run will start at 10 am in three urban and as many rural sites with a minimum of two sessions.

According to an official statement issued, the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be held at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida Sector 30, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Sharda Medical College, both in Greater Noida.

The exercise would also be held at the primary health care (PHC) and the community health care (CHC) centres in Bisrakh and the CHC in Bhangel, it stated.

ALSO READ: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

The dry run session has to be conducted peacefully and smoothly. Security of vaccines has to be ensured during storage, transportation to site, and actual vaccination.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday had 337 active cases of COVID-19. The district has so far recorded 90 deaths linked to the pandemic while its infection tally stood at 25,032 while 98.29 per cent of patients have recovered, according to official data.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via