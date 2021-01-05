OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination dry run to be held in UP's Varanasi today
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state today.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state today.

Covid-19 vaccination dry run to be held in UP's Varanasi today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 11:27 AM IST ANI

From today, the dry run will start in the primary health centers of Kashi Vidyapeeth, Pindra and Sevapuri in rural areas and in the urban areas as well including Shivpur, Women's Hospital and Heritage Medical College

A dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 would be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

From today, the dry run will start in the primary health centers of Kashi Vidyapeeth, Pindra and Sevapuri in rural areas and in the urban areas as well including Shivpur, Women's Hospital and Heritage Medical College.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The purchase of Vodafone mobile towers adds nearly 10,200 mobile network sites to the existing Indian portfolio of ATC. Photo: Mint

World’s worst internet shutdowns cost India $2.8 billion in 2020

1 min read . 12:53 PM IST
According to Icra, Indian airlines will incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this fiscal due to covid-linked disruptions. HT

'Highly infectious' new Covid-19 strain cases rising in India, 58 till now

1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
Kashmiri men clear snow from the roof of their workshop as it snows in Pulwama, south of Srinagar.

Air, road links with Kashmir Valley cut off for second day

2 min read . 12:25 PM IST
Ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s signed game-worn rookie season Edmonton Oilers road jersey is seen in an undated handout photo ahead of a sports memorabilia auction. Courtesy of Sotheby’s and Goldin Auctions/Handout via REUTERS

Millennial buyers help global art market survive the covid pandemic

5 min read . 12:21 PM IST

Also read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

Reportedly, an offline portal has also been prepared for the dry run vaccination drive. After the process, the information about the vaccination campaign will also be updated on that portal.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad wrote to all Commissioners and Collectors regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across the state today, asking the authorities to ensure that vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance.

In a note directed to Commissioners and Collectors, he said that the dry run programme will be conducted at six sites, three urban and three rural respectively. "The vaccination team should reach the site 45 minutes in advance, i.e., by 9.15 am. The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended," he said.

Each site will have a minimum of two sessions and the same process will be followed when the actual vaccination starts. He directed that the sites should be ready with a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. The waiting area and observation area should have proper sitting arrangements.

It is directed that vaccines, syringes, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) kits and other logistics should reach the session site on time. They have to also ensure that there is no law and order issue, the team should be properly trained and briefed.

Prasad also reminded during the previous dry run at Lucknow, syringes could not reach the site in time. He asked to take care of it this time.

He has also asked to appoint sector officers to ensure that the dry run sessions start on time. Beneficiaries should also be informed to reach well in time. The sector officers are asked to inspect the sites on January 4 in advance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout