The speed of covid-19 vaccination declined from the record high of over 8.6 million doses on Monday, with 5.3 million doses being administered on Tuesday, data from the government’s Cowin dashboard showed.

The decline was especially seen in the state of Madhya Pradesh, where less than 5,000 people were vaccinated after inoculating over 1.5 million people on Monday. In Karnataka, which had inoculated over 1 million doses on Monday, the figure was down at 392,536 doses a day later, contributing to the sharp fall.

India administered a record 8.6 million doses of covid-19 vaccines on Monday, which was the first day of a new phase of vaccination as criticism about the handling of the pandemic and the vaccination policy prompted the Centre to announce going back to procurement of jabs on behalf of states.

The previous record was achieved in early April when 4.3 million doses were administered but after that, the pace of immunisation drive continued to decline due to an acute vaccine shortage as production of Covishield and Covaxin by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International, respectively, failed to keep pace with demand.

The vaccine shortage came when the country was in the midst of a second wave as daily new cases crossed over 400,000 with the delta variant becoming the dominant strain.

On its part, while the government has said that it expects vaccination to speed up again, its estimate of 2.16 billion doses being delivered between August and December is dependent on successful completion of trials of majority of the jabs, especially that of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’ mRNA vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccines that are phase 1 of their trials.

