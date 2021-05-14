As the vaccination schedule is to be revised following the Centre's decision, those in the 45 and above age group will not be inoculated on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Inoculation of people in the age group 45 and above in Gujarat was halted for three days from Friday following a revision in the COVID-19 vaccination schedule after the Centre's decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield, the state government said.
However, during these three days, vaccination will continue for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years who have already registered themselves and received SMSes, said a state government release.