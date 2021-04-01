New Delhi: The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age will start from today. According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

"From April 1 all people above 45 yrs of age will be eligible for vaccination. Advance appointments can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in. If you don't want to do this, you can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and go for on-site registration," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said during a press meet yesterday.

He had further stated that those who want to go for on-site registration need to go to their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm with an identity document. The document can be an Aadhaar Card,d voter ID, bank passbook, passport, and ration card.

The central government had announced that citizens who are eligible for the vaccine can register via the Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. A user can register four family members (including himself) for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. The government has said both vaccines are safe, but there are some associated side-effects as with any other vaccine. The companies had also put out the list of possible side-effects on their respective websites. Covishield is made by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin is manufactured by Bharat Biotech. The central government had earlier said that the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at an interval of 28 days. The second dose of Covishield can be given up to eight weeks after the first, the Union health ministry mentioned later. However, the increased interval does not apply to Covaxin.





