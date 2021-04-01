Covid-19 vaccination for all above 45 years opens today. All you need to know

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. The government has said both vaccines are safe, but there are some associated side-effects as with any other vaccine. The companies had also put out the list of possible side-effects on their respective websites. Covishield is made by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin is manufactured by Bharat Biotech. The central government had earlier said that the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at an interval of 28 days. The second dose of Covishield can be given up to eight weeks after the first, the Union health ministry mentioned later. However, the increased interval does not apply to Covaxin.