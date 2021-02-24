OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens, people with comorbidities starts from March
The central government will rope in 10,000 government and 20,000 private clinics for vaccination commencing from 1 March (PTI)
The central government will rope in 10,000 government and 20,000 private clinics for vaccination commencing from 1 March (PTI)

COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens, people with comorbidities starts from March

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 03:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The central government will rope in 10,000 government and 20,000 private clinics for vaccination commencing from 1 March

India will vaccinate those who are above 60 years age against novel coronavirus , starting from next month. People above 45 years of age with comorbidities will also get jab during the next round of COVID-19 vaccine roll out, union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The central government will rope in 10,000 government and 20,000 private clinics for vaccination commencing from 1 March. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, Javadekar said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2021 US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. - The US death toll from Covid-19 is approaching a grim milestone: Half a million people in this country dead from the coronavirus. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods

3 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Mumbai: A BMC health worker wearing protective gear marks a sample, collected from a resident of a housing society, for COVID-19 test, at Dadar in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_24_2021_000066A)

Mumbai: Fine for not wearing mask is 200, not 1,000, says police chief

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
The scheme proposes incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of IT hardware.

Cabinet approves PLI scheme for laptop, tablets

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine: You have to pay for vaccine in private hospitals, govt to decide price soon

2 min read . 03:49 PM IST

Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers & hospitals, Javadekar said.

India started nationwide coronavirus vaccine drive on 16 January. During the first phase of vaccination, the healthcare workers and frontline workers received COVID-19 doses.

The regulator gave nod to emergency use of two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

Covishield is highly effective vaccine against novel coronavirus," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India earlier mentioned. Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given a half dose.

Covaxin, has showed long-term antibody and T-cell memory responses (three-months after vaccination) in phase I volunteers, and tolerable safety outcomes in the Phase II trials, according to reports.

"Both the vaccines have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," said Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary, the health ministry earlier stated. However it is advisable "to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting one-self against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers," the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout