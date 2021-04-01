Citizens can register, book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN platform, or the Aarogya Setu app

The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 started today, 1 April. Citizens can register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN platform, or the Aarogya Setu app. According to the Health Ministry, citizens can also visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number.

Get an OTP to create your account.

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button.

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details".

A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Once the Appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day.

How to register for the Covid vaccine via Aarogya Setu?

Download the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone.

On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'Co-WIN' tab.

Under the Co-WIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard. Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

Enter your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card type (govt ID/voter ID card/Aadhaar, etc). You need to enter your full name on it. You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth. Also, you can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

On the following page, you will need to submit proof of eligibility.

You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details India reported 72,330 new Covid-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed today. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665. There are 5,84,055 active cases in the nation as of now.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,51,17,896 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

