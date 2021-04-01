Covid-19 vaccination for people above 45 years starts. How to register explained here2 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Citizens can register, book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN platform, or the Aarogya Setu app
The next phase of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 started today, 1 April. Citizens can register, book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN platform, or the Aarogya Setu app. According to the Health Ministry, citizens can also visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.
How to register for the Covid vaccine on Co-WIN portal?
How to register for the Covid vaccine via Aarogya Setu?
India reported 72,330 new Covid-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed today. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665. There are 5,84,055 active cases in the nation as of now.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,51,17,896 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.
India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.
