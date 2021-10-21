India on Thursday is set to create history by achieving the target of vaccinating over 100 crore people against the coronavirus vaccine. India's nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16 and before completing a year, India is set to achieve this milestone by the end of the day.

To mark the completion of administering of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort. It would be the same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti – in Leh.

Besides, a series of other events have also been lined up. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort.

Until now, the total vaccine doses administered in the country have surged to 99.85 crore, according to the 7:40 am data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75% of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31% having received both doses. Of the overall vaccination coverage, 39.73 crore have achieved the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine between 18 and 44 years of age, while 11.57 crore has achieved both doses in the same age group.

Among the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most vaccine doses (above 12 crore), followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Here's Covid-19 vaccination data of Indian states

10 states that have administered a most number of Covid-19 vaccines (both doses)

Uttar Pradesh (12.08 crore)

Maharashtra (9.23 crore)

West Bengal (6.82 crore)

Gujarat (6.73 crore)

Madhya Pradesh (6.67 crore)

Bihar (6.30 crore)

Karnataka (6.13 crore)

Rajasthan (6.07 crore)

Tamil Nadu (5.34 crore)

Andhra Pradesh (4.77 crore)

National capital Delhi has administered a total of 1,97,70,761 crore doses of vaccines. The worst-hit Kerala has administered 3,74,80,054 doses so far.

10 states/UTs that have administered the least number of Covid-19 vaccines (both doses)

Lakshadweep (99,868)

Ladakh (3,55,534)

Andaman & Nicobar (4,72,628)

Sikkim (9,45,723)

Dadar and Daman (9,97,785)

Puducherry (10,92,813)

Nagaland (11,50,358)

Mizoram (11,97,568)

Arunachal Pradesh (12,60,846)

Chandigarh (14,33,021)

Globally, India will become the second country to achieve 100 billion Covid vaccine dose milestone. China has achieved this record long back. Currently, China has administered 2, 232,589,595 doses of coronavirus vaccines. The US has administered 408,488,638 total doses so far. Brazil's total dose count is at (259,937,358), Germany (110, 223,043), Turkey (114,620,510), Japan (182,079,899), and France (101,500,513).

