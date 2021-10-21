Covid-19 vaccination: From UP to Maharashtra, these states have highest coverage

Until now, the total vaccine doses administered in the country have surged to 99.85 crore, according to the 7:40 am data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75% of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31% having received both doses. Of the overall vaccination coverage, 39.73 crore have achieved the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine between 18 and 44 years of age, while 11.57 crore has achieved both doses in the same age group.