The union health ministry has suggested stickers should be given in houses to notify completion of both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines in order to encourage uptake of the vaccine among the population. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a suggestion during "Har Ghar Dastak" Covid-19 vaccination campaign. He said that Jan-Bhagidari' (people's participation) is essential for such a mammoth exercise like India's vaccination programme.

The government recently launched a month-long “Har Ghar Dastak" campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

Giving the example of developed countries whose health system and healthcare delivery have been exhausted with multiple waves of COVID-19, the Union Health Minister stressed the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive with 100% administration of both the doses as an immediate necessity to end the pandemic in India, the statement stated.

“We have to all ensure that everybody is vaccinated," he stated.

The health minister recently stated that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and had urged state health ministers to ensure that the adult population is covered with the first dose during the campaign, while those who are due for the second dose are also motivated to take it.

Nearly 80% of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against coronavirus with the first dose, while around 39% have been fully vaccinated to date, officials said. In several states, 100% of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. He expressed confidence that with India's current vaccine delivery capacity, the entire adult population will soon be covered.

