This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At a video conference on May 20 with State Health Secretaries and NHM MDs to review the status of COVID-19 vaccination, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed all states and UTs of the concern.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Union Health Ministry has expressed concern about the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination across states and UTs, urging them to speed up the process toward full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, informed all states and UTs of this at a video conference on May 20 to review the status of COVID-19 vaccination with State Health Secretaries and NHM MDs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Union Health Ministry has expressed concern about the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination across states and UTs, urging them to speed up the process toward full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, informed all states and UTs of this at a video conference on May 20 to review the status of COVID-19 vaccination with State Health Secretaries and NHM MDs.
It was mentioned that in some places, those who want to travel overseas and take a preventive dose within 90 days following the second dose must provide confirmation of their intended foreign trip. The Union Health Secretary stressed that no COVID-19 Vaccination Centre or state government should require formal proof of overseas travel for people seeking a prophylactic dosage prior to travelling abroad. This information has already been shared with the states/UTs.
It was mentioned that in some places, those who want to travel overseas and take a preventive dose within 90 days following the second dose must provide confirmation of their intended foreign trip. The Union Health Secretary stressed that no COVID-19 Vaccination Centre or state government should require formal proof of overseas travel for people seeking a prophylactic dosage prior to travelling abroad. This information has already been shared with the states/UTs.
The Union Health Secretary emphasised the importance of a clear and successful communication plan for speeding up the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation, highlighting that customised regional communication best practises have resulted in India's impressive COVID-19 coverage of over 191 crore doses. The importance of regional influencers, community leaders, and unique initiatives was emphasised.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union Health Secretary emphasised the importance of a clear and successful communication plan for speeding up the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation, highlighting that customised regional communication best practises have resulted in India's impressive COVID-19 coverage of over 191 crore doses. The importance of regional influencers, community leaders, and unique initiatives was emphasised.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union Health Secretary has encouraged states and UTs to plan for a two-month long "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign 2.0, with comprehensive district, block, and village level strategies, during June-July to accelerate the recent placid momentum.
The Union Health Secretary has encouraged states and UTs to plan for a two-month long "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign 2.0, with comprehensive district, block, and village level strategies, during June-July to accelerate the recent placid momentum.
The goal of the 'Har Ghar Dastak2.0' Abhiyan is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for the first, second, and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with targeted campaigns for old age homes, schools/colleges, including out-of-school children (for focused coverage of children aged 12-18 years), prisons, brick kilns, and other locations. The 12-14 year group had suboptimal coverage with prophylactic doses, making them vulnerable, as well as a significantly slower rate of coverage.
The goal of the 'Har Ghar Dastak2.0' Abhiyan is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for the first, second, and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with targeted campaigns for old age homes, schools/colleges, including out-of-school children (for focused coverage of children aged 12-18 years), prisons, brick kilns, and other locations. The 12-14 year group had suboptimal coverage with prophylactic doses, making them vulnerable, as well as a significantly slower rate of coverage.