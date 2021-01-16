The Union Health Ministr on Saturday evening said that over 1.6 lakh people received the first shots of Covid-19 vaccine today after the country kickstarted its mega vaccination drive against novel coronavirus earlier today.

A total of 16,755 vaccinators were involved in organising COVID-19 vaccination sessions. Total beneficiaries vaccinated stood at 1,65,714 till 5:30 pm, it added.

"Serum Institute of India produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States/UTs. Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. Total 3,351 sessions held across the country with both the vaccines," the minstry's official said.

The government also said that COVID-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1. No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and urged people to show patience during the COVID-19 immunisation drive as they had shown till now in fighting the pandemic.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

