India on Sunday approved two vaccines against novel coronavirus — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted restricted emergency approval to the two COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The centre is in talks with both companies whose vaccines have been approved. According to the suggestions made by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, the central government will directly procure the vaccine supplies and distribute among states as per their requirement.

The Union health ministry already prepared a blueprint for coronavirus vaccination drive in the country. The Union health ministry already prepared a blueprint for corovirus vaccination drive in the country. A dry run for COVID-19 vaccine roll out has already started across India. Here's all you need to know about India's coronavirus vaccination drive

Who will get the vaccine?

Nearly 30 crore people will receive the vaccine during the first phase of vaccination. The healthcare workers, frontline workers will get the vaccine immediately when it's available. Then, people above 50 years of age will receive the dose followed by people younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. Depending on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability, the remaining population will be vaccinated later on, the ministry said earlier.

Will COVID-19 vaccination be voluntary?

The COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary, the health ministry earlier stated. However it is advisable "to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting one-self against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers," the ministry said.

Eligibility:

The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the health facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Registration is mandatory to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Once the registration is complete, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination. Several states have already started identifying the priority groups for immediate coronavirus vaccination.

Documents needed for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Any of the below-mentioned ID with photo may be produced at the time of registration:

— Aadhaar/Driving License/Voter ID/PAN Card/Passport/Job Card/Pension Document

—Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Union ministry of labour

—Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

— Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

—Service ID card issued by Central/State Government/Public Limited Companies

COVID-19 vaccination procedure:

On getting due dose of vaccine, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number. After all doses of vaccine are administered, a QR code based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary, the ministry said.

COVID-19 vaccine pricing:

"The first 100 million doses of Covishield were being sold to the Indian government at a “special price" of 200 rupees ($2.74) per dose, after which prices would be higher. The vaccine will be sold on the private market at 1,000 rupees ($13.68) per dose," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India told in an interview with the Associated Press.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via