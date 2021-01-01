Covid-19 vaccination in India: Nationwide dry run starts tomorrow. Details here

A mock drill of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will be conducted across all states and Union Territories on Saturday, as per the central government order. The exercise is aimed at testing the preparedness for the vaccine rollout.

A mock drill of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will be conducted across all states and Union Territories on Saturday, as per the central government order. The exercise is aimed at testing the preparedness for the vaccine rollout.

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

"All states expressed satisfaction in terms of the operational approach and use of IT platform to ensure transparency and effective monitoring of vaccination processes expected to cover a large number of people across the country," the ministry said.

Here are the details of the dry run tomorrow:

The drive is aimed at testing the vaccination process and included planning and preparations, creation of facilities and users on Co-WIN application, session site creation and mapping of sites, Health Care Workers (HCW) data upload, receipt of vaccines and vaccine allocation by the district, session planning, deployment of vaccination team, logistics mobilization at session site.

The exercise will be conducted in all states in at least three session sites.

A concerned medical officer-in-charge will identify 25 test beneficiaries or healthcare workers at each of the three-session sites.

Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support.

The vaccine introduction will be planned following the operational guidelines issued by the health ministry on 20 December.

States are also augmenting the state helpline 104 (which shall be used in addition to 1075) for any vaccine/software related query. Call centre executives have been given an orientation and capacity building.

In Delhi, the dry run will be at Venkateshwara Hospital in South West district, the Daryaganj dispensary in Central district and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara district

Maharashtra will hold the dry run at Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar

Jharkhand will conduct the dry run in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur

Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga will undergo the dry run in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu will conduct the dry run in Chennai, Nilgiris, Tirunevlevi, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore

In Kerala, the dry run will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad

The nationwide dry run comes as the first vaccine candidate — Covishield developed by Oxford/Astrazeneca — inches towards getting approval in India