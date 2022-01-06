Over 149.57 crore Covid vaccination doses have been administered in India so far, Union health ministry notified on Thursday adding that, more than 85 lakh doses were given today alone.

As per the official figures, 85,32,595 jabs were given today, while 1,49,57,01,483 doses have been administered in the country in total.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Earlier this week, Centre has asserted that apart from vaccinating a huge part of the entire population base, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less the 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.

Further, over 11 states/UTs in India has already achieved 100% of 1st dose vaccination, while 3 States/UTs have already achieved 100% full vaccination (both 1st and 2nd dose) against COVID-19. Many States/UTs are soon expected to achieve 100% vaccination very quickly, it also said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.