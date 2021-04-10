Covid-19 vaccination: India administers more than 10 cr doses so far

India has administered over 10 crore COVID-19 doses, according to the statement release by ministry of health and family welfare.

India achieved the landmark after the beginning of covid-19 vaccination drive 85 days ago on 16 January this year.

As on Day-84 of the vaccination drive (9th April, 2021), 34,15,055 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,06,037 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 46,207 sessions for 1st dose and 4,09,018 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India had granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive. The country started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on 16 January with healthcare workers and frontline workers. The list included health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. In the next phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive commenced on 1 March, those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccinations. From 1 April, those who are above 45 were allowed to take coronavirus vaccine.

The expenditure was borne by the government in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. During the second phase, the central government roped in around 10,000 private hospitals to ramp up COVID-19 immunisation drive in the country.

Those who opts for COVID-19 vaccination in the private clinics, will have to pay for their doses. Private hospitals functioning as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of ₹250 per person per dose. The vaccination are free at government centres.

