India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 crore, the Centre said on Thursday, noting that over 58 lakh vaccine doses have been administered today.

As per the official figures, a total of 88,96,14,483 vaccine doses have been given so far, and 58,80,843 jabs were given on Thursday.

The vaccination drive in India kicked off on January 16, and in the first phase, only healthcare workers were eligible to take the vaccine. It was opened for all above 18 from 1 May.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the ministry said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, it said.

