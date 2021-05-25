In a battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic , India has scaled a significant peak as it administered more than 20 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccination, a government statement said on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry statement, the country has administered over 20,04,94,991 vaccine doses, as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

"Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour," it added.

As many as 9,42,796 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today and cumulatively 1,28,74,546 across 37 states and UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The total of over 20 crore vaccine doses includes 97,94,835 Healthcare Workers (HCWs), who have taken the first dose and 67,28,443 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,51,62,077 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,77,270 FLWs (2nd dose), and 1,28,74,546 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose).

Around 6,20,47,952 people over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,00,24,157 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,71,19,900 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,83,65,811 for above 60 years (2nd Dose), the statement added.

As of Day-130 of the vaccination drive, a total of 18,77,419 vaccine doses were given. Around 16,90,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,86,728 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

