Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 97.62 crore vaccine doses so far

Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 97.62 crore vaccine doses so far

A total of 38,27,173 doses have been administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.
1 min read . 16 Oct 2021 Livemint

  • Cumulatively, 39,25,87,450 first doses and 11,01,73,456 second doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive

Centre on Saturday announced that a total of 97.62 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. Meanwhile, more than 38 lakh jabs were given on Saturday. 

Official data revealed, cumulatively, 39,25,87,450 first doses and 11,01,73,456 second doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive

The ministry further said that cumulatively, 69,45,87,576 first doses and 28,17,04,770 second doses have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 97.62 crore on Saturday. A total of 38,27,173 doses have been administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

India recorded 15,981 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to 3,40,53,573 while 166 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,51,980, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

The number of active Covid cases has declined to 2,01,632 and comprises 0.60 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In a day, the active COVID-19 caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

A total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,98,35,258.

(With inputs from agencies)

