Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination: India leading globally with average of 40 lakh doses per day

Covid-19 vaccination: India leading globally with average of 40 lakh doses per day

A health care worker preparing a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine
1 min read . 12:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The country is followed by the US with 31,41,912 shots being given on an average per day and Brazil (8,33,833)
  • Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered on Sunday, the first day of 'tika utsav'

Amid an alarming upsurge in Covid-19 cases, India has administered 10,45,28,565 doses of vaccine to beneficiaries through 15,56,361 sessions, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Amid an alarming upsurge in Covid-19 cases, India has administered 10,45,28,565 doses of vaccine to beneficiaries through 15,56,361 sessions, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Among the total include 90,13,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 99,96,879 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken their first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Among the total include 90,13,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 99,96,879 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken their first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

The second dose has so far been administered to 55,24,344 HCWs and 47,95,756 FLWs.

In the next priority group, 4,05,30,321 people above the age of 60 have received their first dose while 19,42,705 have received the second dose. Among people above 45 years, 3,20,46,911 beneficiaries have received the first jab and 6,78,360 have gotten the second too.

"In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 40,55,055 doses administered per day," the ministry said in a statement.

The country is followed by the US with 31,41,912 shots being given on an average per day and Brazil (8,33,833).

Eight states -- Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra -- account for 60.13% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Tika utsav

Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered on Sunday, the first day of 'tika utsav'.

As many as 63,800 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) became operational on the day. Most CVCs were operational in the private work places.

India's Covid cases

As many as 1,68,912 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,35,27,717.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- have shown a rise in infections and account for 83.02% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest jump at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 cases while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 12,01,009. It now comprises 8.88% of the country's total positive cases.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 70.16% of the cumulative active tally. Maharashtra alone has 47.22% of the total active case

