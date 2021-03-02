OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccination: Kerala asks Centre to provide more vaccines to inoculate all
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
COVID-19 vaccination: Kerala asks Centre to provide more vaccines to inoculate all

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala, state health minister said

Kerala has asked the central government for more vaccine to inoculate all dur the second round of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. "We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala," state health minister KK Shailaja said, reported ANI.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

