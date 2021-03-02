{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala has asked the central government for more vaccine to inoculate all dur the second round of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. "We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala," state health minister KK Shailaja said, reported ANI.

