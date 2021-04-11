Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccination: Maharashtra crosses 1 cr-mark

Covid-19 vaccination: Maharashtra crosses 1 cr-mark

Premium
An elderly woman is vaccinated against Covid-19 at a municipal dispensary a day after fresh restrictions were announced to check the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state, at Sangli in Maharashtra
1 min read . 02:28 PM IST PTI

  • Amid reports of shortage of the doses, hampering its immunisation drive, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said state has received 1.10 cr doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines so far
  • Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two other states that have received more than one crore doses

Mumbai: Maharashtra has administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over one crore people so far, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Mumbai: Maharashtra has administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over one crore people so far, a senior health official said on Sunday.

The vaccination drive began on January 16 this year across the country and is currently underway for front-line and health care workers, and people aged 45 years and above.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The vaccination drive began on January 16 this year across the country and is currently underway for front-line and health care workers, and people aged 45 years and above.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We have crossed one crore doses today. Till today noon, we have administered 1,00,38,421 doses," Maharashtra's principal secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas said in a statement.

Amid reports of Maharashtra facing an acute shortage of the doses, hampering its immunisation drive, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the state has received 1.10 crore doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two other states that have received more than one crore doses, Javadekar had said.

On the blame game between the Centre and the state government over the availability of vaccine doses, the BJP leader had said this was not the right time to do politics.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that many states, which are smaller than Maharashtra in terms of population and the number of patients, have received more doses of vaccine. PTI MR GK GK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.