Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be meeting Health Ministers of all the states tomorrow to discuss the ramping up of vaccine administration, Government sources informed as reported by new agency ANI .

Last week, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark.

In a tweet, Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as a visionary.

"Our great nation has today achieved a great accomplishment! #VaccineCentury PM @NarendraModi ji's insightful vision has paved the way for this unprecedented record," he said in a tweet.

The Union health ministry said, a total of 58,87,981 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Monday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 102.8 crore (1,02,86,69,053).

Cumulatively, 40,92,47,732 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,86,74,750 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 17,24,73,363 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 9,19,48,973 have got both doses.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.