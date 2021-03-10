With over nine lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered today, as many as 2.52 crore beneficiaries have received their doses against the virus since the vaccination drive was rolled out in mid-January.

As per the health ministry, a total of 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses have been given so far. Of these, as many as 71,70,519 healthcare workers have received the first dose, 39,77,407 got the second. Meanwhile, 70,31,147 frontline workers took the first shot and 5,82,118 received the second shot against the virus.

In the second phase, as many as 9,29,359 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 55,99,143 beneficiaries more than 60 years old were given their first dose.

The vaccination drive in India had begun on 16 January, when only healthcare workers were getting inoculated. It was later to expanded to include frontline workers in February.

The second phase of the drive commenced on 1 March. People above the age of 60 or those above 45 with comorbidities are also availing vaccinations now.

Of the total 9,22,039 vaccine doses thawere given today, the fifty-fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, 7,25,930 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,96,109 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine, as per the provisional report.

As many as 20,19,723 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered to beneficiaries in India between Monday and Tuesday. This is the most number of vaccinations that have been carried out in the country in 24 hours.

Following a sluggish start, India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive -- one of the world’s biggest -- jumped nearly four-fold in the second phase.

The initial lukewarm response -- due in part to the controversial approval of a homegrown vaccine before it had completed clinical trials -- faded as the drive got a crucial public endorsement from the inoculation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports.

Some of the biggest companies operating in the country have said they will cover the costs of vaccination for their employees and families, including Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via