COVID-19 vaccination: More than 2.52 cr doses administered in India so far

As per the health ministry, a total of 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses have been given so far. Of these, as many as 71,70,519 healthcare workers have received the first dose, 39,77,407 got the second. Meanwhile, 70,31,147 frontline workers took the first shot and 5,82,118 received the second shot against the virus.

