Home >News >India >COVID-19 vaccination of polling officials in West Bengal to start next week
India started nationwide coronavirus vaccine drive on 16

COVID-19 vaccination of polling officials in West Bengal to start next week

1 min read . 09:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Nearly 4.5 lakh polling officials will be involved in the election process in the state, according to sources
  • Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in April-May.

The coronavirus vaccination process of polling official, who will be looking after assembly elections in West Bengal, will commence from 22 February, senior official told PTI. "All polling officials are considered as frontline workers and as per the rule, must be vaccinated before the election process starts in West Bengal. We will commence the inoculation programme for such workers from Monday," he said, quoting PTI.

Nearly 4.5 lakh polling officials will be involved in the election process in the state, a source in the chief election office said, mentioned PTI. All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, state health secretary N S Nigam said.

Nearly 4.5 lakh polling officials will be involved in the election process in the state, a source in the chief election office said, mentioned PTI. All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, state health secretary N S Nigam said.

He had recently held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and health officials in this connection, sources in the Health Department said.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in April-May.

India has granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines — Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive. India started nationwide coronavirus vaccine drive on 16. The healthcare workers and frontline workers were the first group to receive the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine. The distribution of second dose of coronavirus vaccine to beneficiaries began from 13 February.

Over sixty lakh people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country.

